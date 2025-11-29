Sports
Oklahoma’s Isaiah Sategna Shines in Win Over Missouri
NORMAN, Okla. — Isaiah Sategna has emerged as a key playmaker for the Oklahoma Sooners, despite an inconsistent offense this season. The former Arkansas transfer has recorded 56 receptions for 827 yards and six touchdowns, placing him fourth in the SEC in receiving yards.
Sategna showcased his skills most recently with three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown during Oklahoma’s 17-6 victory over Missouri on Saturday. His speed, once a coveted asset in track and field, has proven invaluable on the football field.
In a game where Oklahoma struggled offensively, logging minus-7 total yards in the first quarter, Sategna provided the spark the Sooners needed. On a crucial third-and-7 play from their own 13-yard line, quarterback John Mateer connected with Sategna on a slant route. Sategna’s speed allowed him to create separation from defenders, resulting in an 87-yard touchdown run.
“You gotta make big plays,” Sategna said after the game. “The ball came my way, so that’s what I had to do.”
Mateer was quick to praise Sategna’s speed. “Oh, bye, see ya,” he said when reflecting on Sategna’s touchdown. “He’s really fast.”
Despite Sategna’s standout performance, the Sooners struggled offensively overall. Excluding his touchdown, Oklahoma totaled only 189 offensive yards. Fortunately, the defense was up to the task, holding Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, the nation’s leading rusher, to just 57 yards on 17 carries.
Oklahoma’s defense also intercepted Mizzou quarterback Beau Pribula twice, limiting the Tigers to 301 yards of offense. This defensive strength means the Sooners do not need a prolific offense, but they do require big plays to contend for the College Football Playoff.
Sategna has been pivotal for Oklahoma, leading the team in receiving in four of the last five games. In the one game he didn’t lead, he made a vital catch on third down that helped sustain a drive. “The kid knows what he’s supposed to do, when he’s supposed to do it,” said OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. “Is he perfect? No. But does he do pretty dang good? Yeah, he does.”
