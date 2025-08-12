Oklahoma’s John Mateer Impresses Early in Fall Camp

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State, is making headlines as he prepares for his first season with the Sooners. Since joining the team in December, Mateer has quickly become a respected presence among players and coaches alike.

During his time with the Cougars, Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in 2024. Now, he boasts the 11th-best odds for the preseason Heisman Trophy at plus-2500 and has landed spots on the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O’Brien watch lists.

Fans are eager to see if Mateer can revive an Oklahoma offense that struggled last year. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna praised Mateer, saying, “Every day he just reminds me I got to up my game. He’s one of those people that makes everyone around him better. He’s a great guy.”

Defensive end R Mason Thomas, who attended SEC Media Days with Mateer, noted his humor has helped him bond with teammates. “Our interactions are funny,” Thomas said. “He’ll say random things at random times, but he knows what to say.” Mateer agrees that humor is a crucial part of building trust. “You can’t lead people you don’t know,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who worked with Mateer at Washington State, believes he fits well into Oklahoma’s culture. “He has a way of galvanizing the people around him to push towards a common goal,” Arbuckle stated. Mateer recognizes that adapting to a new system has had its challenges, but he’s committed to building relationships with his teammates.

“Trying to build relationships, put myself in uncomfortable situations, that’s been really good,” Mateer said. “You just want to earn everybody’s respect, and I hope I’ve done that.”