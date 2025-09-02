Oklahoma Lottery Draw Results for September 1, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK – The Oklahoma Lottery announced the results for its various draw games held on September 1, 2025. Players participated in several games with hopes of winning significant prizes.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are 08-23-25-40-53, with the Powerball number being 05 and the Power Play multiplier at 3.

In the Star Ball game, the winning numbers were 04-10-11-23-32, with the Star Ball number at 03 and the ASB number at 02.

For the Lucky Ball game, the winning combination included 15-18-39-46-47, along with the Lucky Ball number of 02.

Additionally, the numbers for another round of Powerball included 09-12-16-25-35, with a Powerball of 19.

Players feeling lucky can submit mail-in claims by sending the original signed ticket and a completed claim form to the Oklahoma Lottery at P.O. Box 548810, Oklahoma City, OK 73154. For direct deposit, participants must include a voided check or bank letter with their account details.

It is important to note that non-winning tickets are not accepted, and the Oklahoma Lottery does not hold responsibility for any lost or stolen mail. For more information, players can refer to the official Oklahoma Lottery website.

