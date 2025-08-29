Sports
Oklahoma State Names Hauss Hejny Starting QB for Season Opener Against UT Martin
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has named Hauss Hejny as the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener against UT Martin, according to sources. Hejny, a redshirt freshman and TCU transfer, will share playing time with Zane Flores, also a redshirt freshman.
Hejny, who stood out during his time at TCU, brings a dual-threat capability to the Cowboys’ offense. He played in four games last season, preserving his redshirt eligibility, but did not attempt a pass. At TCU, Hejny showed impressive speed and agility, contributing significantly in a win over Cincinnati last season where he rushed for 48 yards on eight carries.
The decision comes as Oklahoma State looks to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 record last season. Neither quarterback on the roster has taken a collegiate snap for the Cowboys, making the choice crucial for the team’s future. Head Coach Mike Gundy acknowledged the challenges of entering a season with such inexperience at quarterback.
“We’ve got a little bit of familiarity with a couple of guys from spring,” Gundy said. “Coaching staff understands the importance of finding out who gives us the best chance to win.”
Flores, who missed last season due to injury, is regarded as a traditional pocket passer. The coaching staff plans to evaluate both quarterbacks in live-game scenarios, a strategy aimed at identifying a permanent starter as the season progresses.
Oklahoma State’s opener is set for Thursday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, which marks the beginning of a revamped season for the Cowboys under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. With a total of seven home games scheduled, the Cowboys hope this season will highlight their potential for growth and adaptation in the competitive Big 12.
