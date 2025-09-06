Sports
Oklahoma’s New QB, John Mateer, Aims to Revive Offense in 2025
NORMAN, Okla. — John Mateer, a transfer quarterback, is looking to revitalize the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense after a disappointing season in 2024. After finishing a standout season at Washington State, where he threw for 3,965 yards and 44 touchdowns, Mateer made the decision to join Oklahoma, a move that he finalized in December from a Denny’s in Rolla, Missouri.
Mateer had a host of schools vying for his talents, including a strong offer from the Tar Heels after a Facetime call from NFL legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but he ultimately followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma. “It ended up being a really easy decision after Ben Arbuckle came here,” Mateer said. Sources indicate Mateer will earn between $2.4 million and $3 million in his first season.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is banking on the synergy between Mateer and Arbuckle, especially following a lackluster 2024 season that saw the team finish with a mere 24.0 points per game. Venables expressed his belief that bringing in Mateer and Arbuckle, who oversaw a potent offense at Washington State, would be crucial for restoring Oklahoma to its high-scoring ways.
During their first game together against Illinois State, Mateer impressed with 392 passing yards, surpassing Baker Mayfield‘s record for most yards by a quarterback in their Oklahoma debut. The Sooners won that match 35-3, showcasing the chemistry developing between Mateer and Arbuckle.
“When John made the decision that he wanted to come to Oklahoma, it was special,” Arbuckle said. Their on-field collaboration aims to address last season’s struggles, as Oklahoma had to let go of its previous playcaller after a dismal start. Mateer’s offensive system is designed to be fast-paced and aggressive, principles instilled by Arbuckle during their time together at Washington State.
As the Sooners prepare to face No. 15 Michigan this Saturday, the connection between Mateer and Arbuckle faces its first significant test. Fans and analysts alike are keen to see how quickly they can turn around a scoring offense that ranked 97th in the nation last season.
Mateer, who previously found success in high school and as Washington State’s backup, feels confident heading into this season. His experiences have forged a resilient bond with Arbuckle, setting the foundation for a season that could define both their careers.
