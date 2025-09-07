Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma‘s new quarterback John Mateer will face a significant test this Saturday as the No. 18 Sooners host No. 15 Michigan in a high-stakes college football matchup. After transferring from Washington State, Mateer aims to lead the Sooners’ offense, which struggled last season.

Mateer, who threw for a record 392 yards in his debut against Illinois State, is looking to build on that performance. He acknowledged the challenges ahead in his first game against a ranked opponent. ‘I know this is a big game for our team, but we’ve been preparing for it,’ Mateer said.

Oklahoma’s offense has retooled under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who previously worked with Mateer at Washington State. The duo helped produce the nation’s sixth-ranked scoring offense in 2024 before moving to Oklahoma. ‘Keeping that chemistry is crucial,’ Arbuckle said. ‘We have to hit the ground running.’

The Sooners are coming off their 35-3 victory in Week 1, but last season the offense averaged just 24.0 points per game, the lowest output in 26 years. Head coach Brent Venables expressed confidence in Mateer’s abilities and preparation, stating, ‘We believe he can guide our offense to new heights.’

This upcoming game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is expected to be sold out, adding to the pressure on Mateer. The announcers and analysts are already noting the challenge posed by Michigan’s top-notch defense under coach Brent Venables. ‘It’s a learning experience, but I’m ready for it,’ Mateer added.

With the eyes of the college football world on him this Saturday, Mateer must deliver against a formidable opponent, and how he handles this opportunity may define his first year as a Sooner.