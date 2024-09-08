Oklahoma State Rallies to Defeat Arkansas in Overtime Thriller

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) staged a remarkable comeback against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) on Saturday, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to secure a dramatic 39-31 victory in overtime.

The Razorbacks appeared in control early in the game, with Ja’Quinden Jackson scoring three rushing touchdowns, propelling Arkansas to a 21-7 lead by the end of the second quarter. By halftime, Arkansas had out-gained Oklahoma State significantly, racking up 648 total yards compared to the Cowboys’ 395 yards.

However, the second half told a different story as the Razorbacks struggled to maintain their momentum. After missing a crucial field goal and suffering a muffed punt, Arkansas allowed Oklahoma State to close the gap, with the Cowboys capitalizing on these mistakes to score critical touchdowns.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who had been largely contained throughout the game, delivered when it mattered most. In a decisive moment during overtime, Gordon scored a 12-yard touchdown, bringing home the win for the Cowboys.

The game featured four turnovers and several missed opportunities on both sides. Despite the loss, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green showed resilience, passing for 407 yards and adding 61 yards on the ground, while Jackson finished with 139 yards on 22 carries.

The contest showcased a blend of resilience and strategic gameplay, with Arkansas demonstrating early dominance but ultimately yielding to a spirited Oklahoma State comeback on their home turf at Boone Pickens Stadium.