Sports
Oklahoma State Rallies to Defeat Arkansas in Overtime Thriller
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) staged a remarkable comeback against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) on Saturday, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to secure a dramatic 39-31 victory in overtime.
The Razorbacks appeared in control early in the game, with Ja’Quinden Jackson scoring three rushing touchdowns, propelling Arkansas to a 21-7 lead by the end of the second quarter. By halftime, Arkansas had out-gained Oklahoma State significantly, racking up 648 total yards compared to the Cowboys’ 395 yards.
However, the second half told a different story as the Razorbacks struggled to maintain their momentum. After missing a crucial field goal and suffering a muffed punt, Arkansas allowed Oklahoma State to close the gap, with the Cowboys capitalizing on these mistakes to score critical touchdowns.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who had been largely contained throughout the game, delivered when it mattered most. In a decisive moment during overtime, Gordon scored a 12-yard touchdown, bringing home the win for the Cowboys.
The game featured four turnovers and several missed opportunities on both sides. Despite the loss, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green showed resilience, passing for 407 yards and adding 61 yards on the ground, while Jackson finished with 139 yards on 22 carries.
The contest showcased a blend of resilience and strategic gameplay, with Arkansas demonstrating early dominance but ultimately yielding to a spirited Oklahoma State comeback on their home turf at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State