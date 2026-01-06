Oklahoma Running Back Jovantae Barnes Commits to Kentucky Football

Lexington, KY – The Kentucky Wildcats football team has secured a commitment from running back Jovantae Barnes, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma. Barnes, who stands at 5 feet 11.5 inches and weighs 185 pounds, visited Kentucky on January 4, and committed shortly thereafter, according to sources.

Barnes brings a wealth of experience, having played four seasons with the Sooners. During his time at Oklahoma, he accumulated a total of 1,469 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. This commitment marks a significant addition to the Wildcats, who are actively reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

In his freshman year in 2022, Barnes showcased his potential with 519 rushing yards on 116 carries, along with five touchdowns. Despite battling injuries in his subsequent seasons, he rebounded in 2024, achieving a career-high performance with 577 rushing yards and five touchdowns, coupled with 17 receptions for 123 yards.

This past season, however, he only participated in four games due to injury concerns, leading to the decision to enter the transfer portal to preserve his eligibility. He last played on September 20 against Auburn, after which he chose to redshirt.

Barnes was considered a valuable target for many schools, with Arkansas and LSU among the competitors for his commitment. Kentucky’s recent surge in transfer portal activity reflects their urgency to build depth and improve in the coming season.

With the Wildcats looking to replace their starting running back, Barnes is poised to take on a pivotal role as RB1 under newly appointed head coach Will Stein. His addition marks a strategic move for Kentucky as they navigate the transfer portal landscape to enhance their roster.