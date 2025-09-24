Oklahoma Schools to Launch Turning Point USA Chapters Amid Controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a plan on Tuesday to establish Turning Point USA chapters in every high school across Oklahoma. The initiative aims to counter what Walters describes as ‘woke indoctrination’ pushed by teachers’ unions and ‘radical leftist’ ideologies in classrooms.

This decision comes following the assassination of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk earlier this month during a speaking event. In the wake of Kirk’s death, the organization reported a surge in interest from students wishing to start new chapters at both colleges and high schools.

In a press release, Walters stated that students could begin these chapters through a simple process: gathering three students from the same school and completing a charter agreement. Turning Point will then support the clubs by providing a teacher sponsor, official recognition, and necessary materials such as an ‘activism kit’. ‘We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma,’ Walters said.

Walters criticized the current educational climate, claiming that ‘radical leftists’ control classrooms and undermine American history. ‘They fight parents’ rights, they push parents out of the classroom, and they lie to our kids about American history,’ he said. He emphasized the need for an open dialogue focused on American values.

Furthermore, Walters indicated that schools refusing to establish a Turning Point chapter could jeopardize their accreditation. ‘Everything would be on the table in that scenario,’ he warned. This statement has drawn mixed reactions, with some educators and community members expressing concern over the increasing politicization of school environments.

Nadine Gallagher, an Oklahoma teacher, commented supportively, stating she is ‘all for’ students starting clubs, but added, ‘I don’t like forced anything.’ Meanwhile, Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for Turning Point USA, mentioned an influx of over 120,000 inquiries to start new chapters since Kirk’s memorial service.

Turning Point USA promotes conservative principles and engages students in activism on issues like free speech and voter engagement. Although the number of chapters in Oklahoma high schools remains unclear, critics, including Tulsa Public Schools board member John Croisant, have begun to resist the push, calling Walters’ call for chapters ‘a stunt for headlines.’ Croisant stated that there are already established avenues for students to create clubs without government mandate.

As discussions continue surrounding this initiative, questions remain regarding the involvement of school staff, funding, and the overall impact on students within Oklahoma’s educational landscape. The Oklahoma Department of Education has not yet released specific guidelines on how these chapters will be formed. However, this move positions Oklahoma at the forefront of a national dialogue on education and political engagement among youth.