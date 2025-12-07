Oklahoma Sooners Prepare for College Football Playoff Contingent on Title Games

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are resting this weekend as they await confirmation of their spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP). With an earlier than expected end to their season, the Sooners hope to be fully prepared for their CFP matchup after a late-season push.

Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are expected to return closer to full strength, while the team anticipates the return of key defensive players R Mason Thomas and Gentry Williams. The Sooners also had a productive Early Signing Period, adding 24 new recruits to their 2026 class.

Oklahoma stands at No. 8 in the latest rankings, making it highly unlikely they will miss out on a playoff spot regardless of the outcomes of this weekend’s championship games. Head Coach Brent Venables noted that even if chaos ensues over the weekend, the Sooners will remain in the playoff picture.

This Friday and Saturday, teams ranked just below Oklahoma could influence their standing. The winner of the American Championship Game between No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 North Texas will earn a playoff spot, jeopardizing one of the teams finishing at No. 11 or No. 12 in Sunday’s rankings.

Furthermore, if No. 17 Virginia beats Duke in the ACC Championship Game Saturday night, the Cavaliers will likely secure an auto-bid. Meanwhile, a Duke win could allow No. 25 James Madison to earn a CF bid for the first time, depending on the outcome of the Sun Belt Championship.

Oklahoma is rooting for No. 4 Texas Tech to beat No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. If Texas Tech wins, they will likely secure a bye while OU hangs on to their playoff position.

The SEC Championship Game also holds weight for Oklahoma. If No. 3 Georgia wins against No. 9 Alabama, the Crimson Tide will likely remain below Oklahoma in the final rankings. A win for Alabama, however, could push them ahead of the Sooners despite their earlier matchup that Oklahoma won.

As the weekend progresses, all eyes will be on the teams competing for championships, with Oklahoma’s future hanging in the balance. The Sooners’ fate will be decided on Sunday when the final CFP rankings are released.