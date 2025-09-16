Education
Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks Controversial K-12 Social Studies Standards
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has blocked new K-12 social studies standards proposed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Board of Education. The decision, announced on September 15, stops the implementation of standards argued to unconstitutionally promote Christianity in public schools.
This ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed in July by 33 parents, students, teachers, and faith leaders in Oklahoma. The court’s decision prohibits the state from proceeding with the new standards or utilizing state funds for them, ensuring the 2019 standards remain in effect.
Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, stated, “Today’s ruling will help ensure that Oklahoma families – not politicians – get to decide how and when their children engage with religion.”
Brent Rowland, legal director of Oklahoma Appleseed, remarked, “This is a victory for transparency, fairness, and the constitutional rights of all Oklahomans.”
The court’s ruling pointed out concerns over the new standards, which reportedly included numerous references to Christianity and the Bible, presented Bible stories as historical facts, and contained inaccuracies regarding the nation’s founding and the 2020 election. Additionally, the lawsuit claimed these standards violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and other procedural laws.
