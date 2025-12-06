Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Defeats North Texas 73-55 in Denton

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Achol Akot recorded a double-double as No. 24 Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball beat North Texas 73-55 on Wednesday night. This victory marked the 150th win of head coach Jacie Hoyt’s career.

Jadyn Wooten contributed 15 points off the bench for the Cowgirls (9-1), who extended their winning streak to four games. Akot added 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Amari Whiting also scored 10 points and had nine rebounds. On the other side, Andi Schissler led North Texas (5-3) with 12 points.

The Cowgirls started strong, shooting 7 of 11 in the first quarter and hitting 4 of 6 three-point attempts, taking an early lead of 20-12 despite committing seven turnovers. They also held a commanding 13-3 rebounding advantage.

Oklahoma State’s lead grew to 39-23 at halftime, committing only one turnover. However, the team cooled down with a shooting percentage of 40% in the second half, while the Mean Green only managed 4 of 14.

North Texas opened the third quarter with six straight points to cut the deficit to 39-29. But Micah Gray responded for the Cowgirls with a three-point play, followed by Timmer, who executed an 11-4 run, quickly pushing the lead back to 19 points.

The Cowgirls shot 48% for the game, making six three-pointers, and they dominated the boards with a plus-13 rebounding margin. North Texas struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 1 of 15 attempts and finishing the game shooting 34% overall.

Oklahoma State will return home to host Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, while North Texas will face Texas Southern at home on the same day.