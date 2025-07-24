Oklo Inc. Shares Surge Amid Jim Cramer’s Support

NEW YORK, NY — Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), a retail stock providing nuclear power solutions, has seen its shares rise 180% year-to-date. Jim Cramer, host of CNBC‘s ‘Mad Money,’ recently highlighted the stock’s performance during his show, emphasizing that much of its price gain is driven by investor sentiment rather than sound fundamentals.

Cramer praised Oklo Inc., stating, “There’s a stock called Oklo. Which has nuclear. And at 35, I just said I surrender. On Mad Money, I’m just gonna recommend it… I mean I love Oklo, it’s fantastic, it does something nuclear.” He suggested that investors should not rely heavily on company estimates, characterizing the absence of concrete projections as a factor that obscures the stock’s true value.

In a more critical note, he referred to the stock’s price rise as potentially resembling a “Ponzi scheme,” indicating that while he appreciates the nuclear sector, he remains cautious about Oklo’s short-term outlook. Cramer added that headlines could significantly influence Oklo’s share price, potentially causing it to jump by 25% at a moment’s notice.

Investors are increasingly interested in the implication of AI on energy consumption, as artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly advancing. Cramer articulated the pressing need for energy solutions to sustain this growth, stating, “AI is the most electricity-hungry technology ever invented.” He emphasized that the energy crisis may present opportunities but cautioned investors about the volatility in emerging technologies.

In a broader discussion on investment trends, Cramer suggested that some AI stocks currently outperform Oklo, recommending a cautious approach when venturing into this space. He encouraged investors to be vigilant and informed while acknowledging the risks associated with high-growth stocks.

In conclusion, while Cramer remains bullish on Oklo Inc., he advocates for a well-rounded investment strategy that considers both the potential and pitfalls of emerging technologies.