Oksana Baiul’s Ex-Husband Awarded Sole Custody of Their Daughter

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana — Oksana Baiul‘s ex-husband, Carlo Farina, has been awarded sole custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, as part of their divorce settlement. On October 6, the couple, who were married for 13 years, informed the court that they reached a custody agreement regarding support and property division.

Under the agreement, Farina will have primary custody of Sophia and is allowed to relocate from Louisiana to Las Vegas with her. Visits from Baiul will depend on both Sophia’s willingness to see her mother and Farina facilitating those visits.

Baiul, who is 48, has committed to participating in anger management classes and will undergo drug and alcohol testing to ensure her sobriety. This decision follows a history of allegations that include claims of emotional and verbal abuse against Farina.

According to court documents, Farina will pay Baiul a total of $250,000 in addition to splitting the proceeds from the sale of their home in Shreveport, which is also required to be listed for sale. Baiul will receive $550,000 from the sale and will retain all rights to her earnings from her career, including royalties and profits from her books.

Farina had previously requested sole custody due to allegations against Baiul related to substance abuse and harmful behavior towards their daughter. He indicated in court filings that he had been the primary caretaker since Sophia’s birth and described Baiul’s alleged actions as causing significant harm.

Baiul responded by disputing the claims and asserting that she was not the abusive party. Instead, she accused Farina of psychological abuse and of limiting her interaction with their daughter.

The divorce proceedings began when Farina filed in June 2022, claiming separation from Baiul in November 2021. The couple reached their custody agreement just before the start of 2026, marking a resolution to their contentious relationship.