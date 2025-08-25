Business
Okta to Announce Q2 Earnings with Expected Revenue Increase
San Francisco, California – Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is set to release its financial results for the second quarter after market closing today. Analysts project that the company will report earnings of 85 cents per share, an increase from 72 cents per share during the same period last year.
In addition to earnings, Okta expects to announce quarterly revenues of approximately $711.84 million, up from $646 million reported in the previous year. This growth showcases the company’s strong performance amid a competitive market.
On August 14, Okta made headlines by appointing David Schellhase and Mary Agnes Wilderotter to its board of directors. This move aims to strengthen the company’s leadership as it navigates the evolving technology landscape.
Following this news, Okta’s stock price increased by 2.5%, closing at $92.05 on Friday. Investors and analysts are keen to see how the company’s strategic decisions will impact its financial health.
Benzinga offers readers the latest analyst ratings, allowing them to sort by various metrics including stock ticker and rating change. As more stocks come under analysis, Okta continues to attract interest as a potential investment.
