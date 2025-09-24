News
Olbermann Apologizes After Controversial Comments Targeting Jennings
LOS ANGELES, CA — Keith Olbermann, a former contributor for ESPN and MSNBC, has issued an apology after making controversial comments directed at CNN commentator Scott Jennings. This comes after Olbermann faced public backlash for his remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
On Monday, Olbermann posted and subsequently deleted threatening messages aimed at Jennings, stating, ‘You’re next motherf—er,’ among other inflammatory comments. These posts appeared to respond to Jennings’ criticism of Jimmy Kimmel, whose show has become embroiled in controversy following comments made about Kirk’s assassination.
Olbermann later apologized, claiming that his original messages could be misinterpreted as a threat. He emphasized his condemnation of political violence in his apology, stating, ‘All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it—but this time is especially wrong.’ He admitted to delaying his apology for the deleted comments.
The controversy began when Jennings highlighted Olbermann’s posts, tagging FBI Director Kash Patel. After the assassination of Kirk on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University, many commentators have scrutinized Kimmel’s remarks and their timing.
In defense of Kimmel, Jennings criticized the attempts to link the 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson to left-wing ideologies. Olbermann’s recent remarks have raised questions about political rhetoric, particularly given the sensitive climate following Kirk’s tragic death.
Despite the backlash, Olbermann maintained that Kimmel’s comments about Kirk were truthful. As Olbermann readied for Kimmel’s impending return to air, several ABC affiliates, including those owned by Sinclair, announced they would preempt Kimmel’s show due to the backlash against his comments.
Nexstar Media Group, which oversees some ABC affiliates, confirmed that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ would be temporarily replaced with news programming. The company stated it is committed to fostering an environment of respectful dialogue amid current tensions in national discourse.
Recent Posts
- Fritz Faces Diallo in Japan Open Showdown
- Laufey to Bring ‘A Matter of Time’ Tour to Glendale
- Dallas Mavericks’ Russell Proposes to Laura Ivaniukas in Beach Engagement
- Florida Allocates $60 Million for Cancer Research Grants
- Cubs Face Young Gun Jonah Tong After Unlikely Collapse
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday