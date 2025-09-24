Olbermann Apologizes After Controversial Comments Targeting Jennings

LOS ANGELES, CA — Keith Olbermann, a former contributor for ESPN and MSNBC, has issued an apology after making controversial comments directed at CNN commentator Scott Jennings. This comes after Olbermann faced public backlash for his remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Monday, Olbermann posted and subsequently deleted threatening messages aimed at Jennings, stating, ‘You’re next motherf—er,’ among other inflammatory comments. These posts appeared to respond to Jennings’ criticism of Jimmy Kimmel, whose show has become embroiled in controversy following comments made about Kirk’s assassination.

Olbermann later apologized, claiming that his original messages could be misinterpreted as a threat. He emphasized his condemnation of political violence in his apology, stating, ‘All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it—but this time is especially wrong.’ He admitted to delaying his apology for the deleted comments.

The controversy began when Jennings highlighted Olbermann’s posts, tagging FBI Director Kash Patel. After the assassination of Kirk on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University, many commentators have scrutinized Kimmel’s remarks and their timing.

In defense of Kimmel, Jennings criticized the attempts to link the 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson to left-wing ideologies. Olbermann’s recent remarks have raised questions about political rhetoric, particularly given the sensitive climate following Kirk’s tragic death.

Despite the backlash, Olbermann maintained that Kimmel’s comments about Kirk were truthful. As Olbermann readied for Kimmel’s impending return to air, several ABC affiliates, including those owned by Sinclair, announced they would preempt Kimmel’s show due to the backlash against his comments.

Nexstar Media Group, which oversees some ABC affiliates, confirmed that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ would be temporarily replaced with news programming. The company stated it is committed to fostering an environment of respectful dialogue amid current tensions in national discourse.