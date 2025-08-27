News
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Milder Winter for D.C. Region
Washington, D.C. — The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter forecast for the D.C. region, predicting a milder and drier season ahead. According to editor Carol Connare, the coldest periods are expected in mid-December and late January.
Connare explained, “We’re calling for above-normal temperatures this winter and precipitation, meaning snowfall and rainfall, below normal.” The almanac’s predictions suggest that most snow will come around the holidays and late winter, with fewer snow days this year.
“This winter, February and March will be the warmest months,” Connare noted, forecasting temperatures to be five degrees warmer in February and three degrees warmer in March. “We are seeing more slushy snow without much accumulation,” she said.
For those hoping for blizzard-like conditions, Connare indicated that other regions might see more snowfall. “The eastern Ohio Valley will have more above-normal snowfall,” she said, adding that the Carolinas and southern Appalachians are also expected to experience higher snowfall amounts this winter.
The forecast for the broader U.S. indicates “mostly mild with pockets of wild,” with many areas facing near-normal to slightly milder temperatures. However, some regions, including parts of the Appalachians and Southeast, should prepare for a colder-than-normal winter.
“Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” Connare warned. “Most areas will have milder conditions, but it’s still winter, so be prepared.”
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown