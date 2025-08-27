Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Milder Winter for D.C. Region

Washington, D.C. — The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter forecast for the D.C. region, predicting a milder and drier season ahead. According to editor Carol Connare, the coldest periods are expected in mid-December and late January.

Connare explained, “We’re calling for above-normal temperatures this winter and precipitation, meaning snowfall and rainfall, below normal.” The almanac’s predictions suggest that most snow will come around the holidays and late winter, with fewer snow days this year.

“This winter, February and March will be the warmest months,” Connare noted, forecasting temperatures to be five degrees warmer in February and three degrees warmer in March. “We are seeing more slushy snow without much accumulation,” she said.

For those hoping for blizzard-like conditions, Connare indicated that other regions might see more snowfall. “The eastern Ohio Valley will have more above-normal snowfall,” she said, adding that the Carolinas and southern Appalachians are also expected to experience higher snowfall amounts this winter.

The forecast for the broader U.S. indicates “mostly mild with pockets of wild,” with many areas facing near-normal to slightly milder temperatures. However, some regions, including parts of the Appalachians and Southeast, should prepare for a colder-than-normal winter.

“Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” Connare warned. “Most areas will have milder conditions, but it’s still winter, so be prepared.”