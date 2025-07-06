The Old Guard 2: A Disappointing Sequel to an Unexpected Hit

LOS ANGELES, CA — Five years after the original film captivated audiences on Netflix, ‘The Old Guard 2′ was released on July 1, 2025. The sequel features much of the original cast but not the original director, Gina Prince-Bythewood.

While the first film struck a balance between heart and action, critics say the second installment falls flat. ‘It’s a disastrous sequel that might just take the crown for worst film of 2025,’ wrote one reviewer.

The film begins with Quynh (Veronica Ngo), an immortal who endured a centuries-long imprisonment, being rescued by a character named Discord, played by Uma Thurman. Viewers are reminded of Quynh’s past with Andy (Charlize Theron) through chaotic flashbacks.

Returning characters, including Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) and Nile (KiKi Layne), struggle against a new threat. The narrative is reportedly filled with clunky dialogue and disjointed action scenes, making it hard to engage with the story.

A new immortal, Tuah (Henry Golding), shares knowledge about immortality that is crucial to the plot. Yet, despite introducing new elements, critics lament that the film lacks the compelling storytelling of its predecessor.

In a significant twist, Nile evolves to possess the ability to strip other immortals of their powers. However, critics argue the film fails to explore these revelations in depth, ultimately leading to a series of unfinished plotlines.

As the movie progresses, Andy and Quynh attempt to reconnect, but this reunion is marred by deep-seated resentment. The film culminates in sequences of chaotic action, with the fate of millions hanging in the balance.

The commentary on the film has been overwhelmingly negative. One reviewer stated, ‘It barely qualifies as a movie. Movies tell stories; this is just 100 minutes of incoherent action.’

The ‘Old Guard’ franchise was once considered a gem for Netflix, but the second film raises questions about the future of the series. With its critical reception, it is difficult to envision a third installment.