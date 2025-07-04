The Old Guard 2 Ends with a Major Cliffhanger, Fans Speculate Future

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of Netflix‘s action film series rejoice and lament as The Old Guard 2 debuts, leaving many hanging on a dramatic cliffhanger.

The sequel, released on July 2, 2025, picks up where the first film left off. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, this installment features returning stars Charlize Theron as Andy, KiKi Layne as Nile, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley.

It continues the story of Andy and her immortal team as they confront new challenges, including the return of Quynh (Vân Veronica Ngô), who seeks revenge after escaping her underwater prison, and the formidable first immortal, Discord (Uma Thurman).

The plot thickens when Nile is revealed to be the “last immortal