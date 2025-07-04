The Old Guard 2: A Lackluster Return for Immortal Warriors

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Five years after its successful debut, the sequel to The Old Guard has arrived on Netflix. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 continues the story of immortal mercenaries but struggles to capture the charm of its predecessor.

In the first film, the team, led by Andromache ‘Andy’ Scythia (Charlize Theron), fought against a world that often misunderstands them. The sequel introduces a new immortal, United States Marine Nile (KiKi Layne), who serves as a central figure in the story. However, Andy’s recent loss of immortality complicates the team’s dynamic, setting the stage for conflict and emotional depth.

Much of the film revolves around the group’s quest to confront the antagonistic forces led by Discord (Uma Thurman) and an old friend turned foe, Quynh (Veronica Ngo). Quynh seeks revenge after being imprisoned for 500 years. Their shared history adds tension to the mission but ultimately leaves viewers wanting more action.

The Old Guard 2 tries to delve into emotional storylines but often sacrifices pacing for exposition. With various characters sharing the spotlight, the film sometimes loses focus, leaving key figures like Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Joe (Marwan Kenzari) underdeveloped.

The action scenes, while present, lack the high-energy choreography that made the first film stand out. After a thrilling opening sequence, the momentum fizzles out, culminating in a mixed bag of battles that fail to deliver the expected excitement. Critics highlighted how much of the narrative focuses on dialogue rather than visual storytelling, breaking a cardinal rule of engaging action cinema.

Despite its flaws, The Old Guard 2 aims to explore themes of mortality and sacrifice, leaving certain plot threads open for a potential third installment. As fans await further developments, the sequel provides a more subdued reflection on the characters’ struggles rather than the intense battle sequences sought by viewers.

The Old Guard 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.