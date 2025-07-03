The Old Guard 2: Sequel Lacks Action and Impact

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s hit film, The Old Guard, debuted on Netflix on July 1, 2025. The follow-up, directed by Victoria Mahoney and based on Greg Rucka‘s graphic novels, continues the story of immortal mercenaries battling new foes. However, early reviews indicate it may not live up to its predecessor’s excitement.

The original film captivated audiences with its unique blend of action and emotional depth, featuring immortal characters grappling with loneliness and loss. In the sequel, Charlize Theron returns as Andromache ‘Andy’ Scythia, alongside a returning cast, including KiKi Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts. The storyline introduces a new character, Quynh (Veronica Ngo), who shares a troubled past with Andy.

Despite returning familiar elements, critics argue that The Old Guard 2 struggles with pacing and impactful storytelling. The film opens with an action-packed scene involving Andy and her team confronting gun runners, but much of the film is filled with dialogue that some viewers feel detracts from the expected intensity of the franchise.

Andy’s character arc shifts as she grapples with newfound mortality, introducing new dynamics with her team. Critics noted that this change could lead to compelling developments, but the execution felt lackluster. Nile, another central character, maintains a presence but feels underdeveloped compared to the stakes of the plot.

Uma Thurman’s character, Discord, presents an intriguing villain whose motivations draw from a long history, but again, critics express disappointment that much of her story is told rather than shown. Scenes meant to explore character relationships often rely on dialogue rather than action, resulting in a film that lacks the necessary excitement.

The film’s climactic scenes ramp up the action, but by this point, some viewers may feel detached from the characters due to the slow build-up. Early reports suggest the sequel leans heavily on exposition, leaving audiences feeling that much of the film is setup for a potential third installment.

As The Old Guard 2 heads towards the end, it leaves numerous plot lines unresolved, hinting that a third film might be on the way. For now, the sequel faces criticism for not capitalizing on the emotional stakes and thrilling action that fans expect from such an exciting franchise.

Available for streaming on Netflix, The Old Guard 2 is being described by fans as “filler” rather than a self-sufficient story.