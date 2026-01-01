Old Sacramento Hosts Exciting New Year’s Eve Countdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered in Old Sacramento for the “Countdown on the Cobblestones” New Year’s Eve celebration, a family-friendly event that kicked off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Despite the rain, attendees filled the area with umbrellas, enjoying live performances and festivities.

The celebration featured live music, food stalls, and a fireworks and light show at the intersection of Front and K streets. Bonnie Hodge, who attended the event, said, “I thought if they can play in the rain, then I can show up and watch.” The event was produced by Pyro Spectaculars Inc. in partnership with Stage Nine Exhibits.

Local artists, such as Rituals of Mine, DJ Epik, and Element Brass Band, performed during the festivities. Event host Andru Defeye mentioned, “This is our culture and community in Sacramento. We’re ringing in the New Year with some of the best and most favorite artists in the city.” Alongside the performances, a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round provided entertainment for families.

For those looking for indoor celebrations, several bars and restaurants hosted New Year’s Eve events. The Firehouse Restaurant and Delta King promised a night filled with food, music, and fun, including a themed murder mystery dinner theater at Delta King.

Across the region, various events catered to all ages, with ice skating at the Historic Folsom Ice Rink, a torchlight parade at Palisades Tahoe, and a concert with fireworks at Heavenly Village.

With a range of activities, Sacramento welcomed 2026 with open arms, ensuring attendees had a memorable New Year’s Eve despite the weather.