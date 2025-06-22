Old Video Resurfaces of Iranian MPs Chanting Against U.S.

Tehran, Iran — A video showing Iranian lawmakers chanting ‘death to America’ while burning a U.S. flag has resurfaced on social media. The clip, originally filmed in 2018, has been shared amid current tensions in Tehran.

In the video, nearly a dozen members of Iran’s parliament can be seen lighting a paper U.S. flag on the floor during a protest against then-President Donald Trump‘s decision to exit the 2015 international nuclear agreement. At that time, parliament speaker Ali Larijani warned that the Islamic Republic would respond to U.S. actions with its nuclear program.

Larijani said, “If Europe and important countries like Russia and China fill this international vacuum, perhaps there will be a way to continue. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring them to their senses with its nuclear actions.”

As the video circulated, users on social media expressed concern about the implications of such threats. One user claimed, “In Iranian Parliament, MPs burn the American flag while chanting ‘Death to America’ and threaten to use a nuclear bomb against the American homeland. Iran is a BIGGER PROBLEM FOR US.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphasizing the same anti-American rhetoric from the parliament.

In response to rising tensions, President Trump stated he is not seeking to engage in conflict with Iran but remains ready to act. “I’m not looking to fight,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “But if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do.”

Trump further commented that it is not “too late” for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. He hinted at the possibility of military action, saying, “Nothing is finished until it is finished,” indicating that an important decision may come soon.

The ongoing discourse around Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. foreign policy continues to generate significant discussion among lawmakers and the public.