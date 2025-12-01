Ole Miss Fans React Harshly to Lane Kiffin’s Departure for LSU

OXFORD, Mississippi — Ole Miss fans voiced their displeasure on Sunday, November 30, as Lane Kiffin announced his departure from the football program to accept a coaching position at LSU. Gathered at the Oxford airport, fans expressed their feelings with loud boos and harsh words as Kiffin boarded his flight to Baton Rouge.

This announcement came after weeks of speculation regarding Kiffin’s future with the Rebels, who finished their season with an impressive 11-1 record and a seventh ranking in the nation. The team, anticipating a potential College Football Playoff spot, will proceed without Kiffin in the postseason.

In a statement, Kiffin shared his desire to finish the season with the Rebels, having led them through one of the most successful periods in the program’s history. “I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year’s team,” he said. However, he noted that Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter denied his request to continue coaching for the playoffs.

Kiffin concluded, “While I’m looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss.”

Carter later confirmed the appointment of Pete Golding as the new head coach. Golding previously served as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator.

The timing of Kiffin’s departure adds further intrigue to the upcoming rivalry game between Ole Miss and LSU, as Kiffin’s daughter has begun dating a player for the opposing team.

Kiffin leaves Ole Miss with a 55-19 record overall and has taken the team to multiple bowl games over his tenure.

Before boarding his flight, Kiffin remarked on the challenging decision to leave the program. He expressed hope for Ole Miss, wishing them success as they pursue a championship. “I just totally wish the team the best of luck,” he said. “I hope they play really well, and go win the national championship.”