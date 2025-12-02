Ole Miss Football Makes Coaching Changes Amid Lane Kiffin’s Departure

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss football team gathered on Sunday, November 30, for a crucial meeting with Athletic Director Keith Carter, who informed them of a significant coaching change as Lane Kiffin departed for LSU.

Upon entering the room, players were asked to turn over their phones. However, one player managed to record Carter’s announcement, which quickly circulated online. ‘You guys mean a lot to me,’ Carter said. He emphasized his long-standing ties to the university, being a former student-athlete himself. ‘Anything I do, I’m going to do with the best interest of this institution,’ he added.

Carter announced that Pete Golding, the team’s defensive coordinator, would be named the new head coach. The news sparked loud applause from the players, indicating their support for Golding.

University Chancellor Glenn Boyce also addressed the team, expressing pride in their ability to focus on football during recent challenges. ‘You guys have played your way through it,’ Boyce said. ‘This team is historic. This team will never, ever be forgotten at this university.’

Lane Kiffin’s departure comes amidst much speculation about his future in college football. Kiffin led Ole Miss to a successful 11-1 record this season and was positioned for a spot in the College Football Playoff. In his statement about leaving, Kiffin expressed disappointment that he could not continue coaching through the postseason.

‘I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year’s team,’ Kiffin stated. ‘Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.’

Kiffin confirmed that he requested to remain with the team for the playoffs, but Carter denied that request. Kiffin concluded his statement by wishing the team success as they move forward without him.

With Kiffin’s departure and Golding stepping in, Ole Miss now looks ahead to the future, as Boyce reassured players that their goals remain attainable. ‘Don’t lose your dream,’ he encouraged.

As fans express mixed emotions about Kiffin’s exit, the Rebels prepare for a new chapter under Golding’s leadership.