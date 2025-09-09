Ole Miss Football Secures Exciting Win Over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 14 Ole Miss football achieved a thrilling victory against Kentucky, winning 30-23 in their Southeastern Conference opener Saturday at Kroger Field.

Despite a rocky start, where they fell behind 10-0 due to two interceptions, the Rebels rallied to outscore the Wildcats. Ole Miss’ comeback featured three rushing touchdowns, marking their second win of the season and their first in SEC play.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin. “Coming down the road in the SEC and winning is hard to do. We were down ten to nothing, but we got aggressive and made some plays that turned the game around.”

In the second quarter, facing a crucial fourth-and-1, Ole Miss executed a daring play action pass that set up their first touchdown. Quarterback Austin Simmons connected with Harrison Wallace III, who sprinted 55 yards, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Kewan Lacy.

The Rebel defense played a significant role, forcing six three-and-outs and limiting Kentucky to just five third-down conversions out of 16 attempts. This defensive effort contributed to Ole Miss controlling the game after their early struggles.

T.J. Dottery, a defensive captain, emphasized their game mentality, stating, “It’s about executing when it matters and giving our offense chances to score.” Ole Miss moved the ball effectively, accumulating 455 total yards while holding Kentucky to 354 yards.

As the game progressed, Simmons showcased his skills with a rushing touchdown, and Lucas Carneiro added three field goals to ensure the Rebels maintained their lead.

The victory marks a positive stride for Ole Miss as they prepare for their next challenge against Arkansas, scheduled for September 13.