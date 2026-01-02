Ole Miss Kicker Sets Sugar Bowl Record with 56-Yard Field Goal

NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro made history on Thursday night by kicking the two longest field goals in Sugar Bowl history during the College Football Playoff matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Carneiro’s first field goal, a 55-yarder, set the stage for his second record-breaker just minutes later. After the Rebels forced a Georgia punt, Carneiro nailed a 56-yard field goal, surpassing his own record within the same quarter.

“I just took a deep breath and focused on making the kick,” Carneiro said after the game. He transferred to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky and has quickly become an essential part of the team. Following the game, he is now 26-for-28 this season, including 3-for-4 from 50 yards and beyond, along with a perfect 53-for-53 on extra points.

If Ole Miss progresses against Georgia, they will advance to the semifinals, where Miami awaits them. Earlier in the day, Miami defeated Ohio State.

The Bulldogs, who entered the game as a 12-1 team, faced their only loss of the season to Alabama. “We are focused on Ole Miss,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “Our goal is always to win it all.”

Ole Miss, also holding a 12-1 record, is motivated to avenge their regular-season loss to Georgia, a close 43-35 game in October. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who led the Rebels to five touchdowns in that match, noted, “It’s your season on the line. You’ve got to go out and execute.”

Rebels safety Wydett Williams emphasized the need for a stronger defensive performance this time around. “We can’t let people run down freely,” he said. “We’ve got to play harder.”

The game was tight with multiple lead changes, spotlighting standout plays from both teams. With 2:34 remaining in the second quarter, Georgia led 21-12, following a defensive touchdown. “If you don’t win, you go home, so that’s the motivation right there,” running back Nate Frazier said.

The stakes are high as Ole Miss aims to capitalize on their experience from the earlier match and Carneiro’s record-setting performance during the historic Sugar Bowl.