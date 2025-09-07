Ole Miss Rebels Face Kentucky Wildcats in Exciting College Football Matchup

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The No. 20-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, as part of the “College Football on ABC” series.

This matchup is a key game for both teams early in the season, with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to maintain their momentum after a strong start. Fans can watch the game live and enjoy the excitement at home through various subscription services.

Sling TV offers new subscribers access to networks like ESPN3 for college football simulcasts at low subscription prices. This includes more than 30 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, and many others that provide extensive sports coverage.

In addition to the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game, college football fans can also look forward to several other exciting matchups this weekend. Iowa State will face in-state rival Iowa, while a long-awaited Border War clash will see Kansas take on Missouri. Both games promise thrilling action as key players showcase their skills.

For Iowa State, quarterback Rocco Becht has shone brightly this season, throwing for five touchdowns in the previous two games. Meanwhile, Iowa’s new quarterback Mark Gronowski will be seeking redemption after a lackluster opener.

The Kansas vs. Missouri game is particularly significant as the teams have not faced each other since Mizzou joined the SEC in 2012. Both teams have performed well in their opening games, making this historic matchup a must-watch.

As the 2025 college football season continues to unfold, fans can sign up for Sling Day Pass for just $4.99 to catch all the action without long-term commitments. The competitive spirit of college football is alive and well as teams vie for victory on the field.

For more information on how to watch the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game and other college football matchups this weekend, subscribers can check their local listings for availability and pricing.