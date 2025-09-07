Sports
Ole Miss Rebels Face Kentucky Wildcats in Exciting College Football Matchup
LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The No. 20-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, as part of the “College Football on ABC” series.
This matchup is a key game for both teams early in the season, with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to maintain their momentum after a strong start. Fans can watch the game live and enjoy the excitement at home through various subscription services.
Sling TV offers new subscribers access to networks like ESPN3 for college football simulcasts at low subscription prices. This includes more than 30 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, and many others that provide extensive sports coverage.
In addition to the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game, college football fans can also look forward to several other exciting matchups this weekend. Iowa State will face in-state rival Iowa, while a long-awaited Border War clash will see Kansas take on Missouri. Both games promise thrilling action as key players showcase their skills.
For Iowa State, quarterback Rocco Becht has shone brightly this season, throwing for five touchdowns in the previous two games. Meanwhile, Iowa’s new quarterback Mark Gronowski will be seeking redemption after a lackluster opener.
The Kansas vs. Missouri game is particularly significant as the teams have not faced each other since Mizzou joined the SEC in 2012. Both teams have performed well in their opening games, making this historic matchup a must-watch.
As the 2025 college football season continues to unfold, fans can sign up for Sling Day Pass for just $4.99 to catch all the action without long-term commitments. The competitive spirit of college football is alive and well as teams vie for victory on the field.
For more information on how to watch the Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game and other college football matchups this weekend, subscribers can check their local listings for availability and pricing.
Recent Posts
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident