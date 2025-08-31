Sports
Ole Miss Rebels Ready for Season Opener with New Quarterback Simmons
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for their season opener against Georgia State this Saturday, August 30. The game marks a new beginning for 19-year-old quarterback Austin Simmons, who will make his debut as the starting signal-caller for the Rebels.
Simmons, a redshirt sophomore, is focused on his responsibilities as he prepares for his first career start. He emphasized the importance of staying grounded amidst the excitement surrounding his debut, saying, “A little bit. I haven’t really put too much thought into it. I really just thought about today being the first day of school.”
He described how back-to-school priorities, such as securing a parking spot, have kept him focused on the present. “Just getting here early in the morning, just getting a parking spot, because everyone likes to be Johnny Scholar in the morning,” he added.
Despite the buzz of his upcoming start, Simmons remains a private person who prefers a small circle of family at the game. “I choose to be lowkey. We’ll just have my mom, dad, grandmas and really just keeping everyone tight within the inner circle,” he explained, highlighting his desire for limited outside noise on game day.
Simmons is aware of the challenges that come with being a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). He stated, “The biggest thing I learned is just really accepting everything that comes with the role. Definitely a lot of adversity, a lot of media talking about me — just a lot of outside noise that comes with being in this type of position.”
Head coach Lane Kiffin praised Simmons’ preparation leading up to the season, stating, “Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night, performing really well.” Kiffin highlighted the importance of taking care of the football, noting it’s a key focus for first-time starters.
Junior receiver Cayden Lee also commented on Simmons’ approach, encouraging him to remain calm while embracing the moment. As both return to the field together, Lee’s veteran presence could help ease the transition for the young quarterback.
The kickoff for the Ole Miss and Georgia State game is set for 6:45 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Simmons is ready to face the crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, aiming to establish himself as a true leader for the Rebels this season.
