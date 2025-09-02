LG C5 OLED TV Price Drops to Historic Low at Amazon

SEATTLE, WA — The LG C5 OLED TV is now available at its lowest price ever. As of August 26, it can be purchased for $2,296.99, down from $3,696.99, marking a remarkable savings of $1,400 or 38% off the regular price.

This massive price drop comes just in time for the fall season when many viewers plan to enjoy new TV shows and sports. The 77-inch LG C5 is equipped with 4K resolution and OLED technology, designed to enhance viewing experiences with vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and high-quality sound. Features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio-visual experience.

Gamers will also benefit from the TV’s advanced capabilities, which include a response time of just 0.1 milliseconds and support for up to 144Hz refresh rates. Options like NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) cater to various gaming needs. The Filmmaker Mode adjusts the picture settings to deliver movies as intended by the creators.

For those who love both movies and gaming, the LG C5 seems like an ideal investment, especially with the current price drop. Brittany Vincent, a writer at Mashable, emphasized the timing and significance of this deal, indicating it could be a great opportunity for anyone in the market for a new TV.

Shoppers are encouraged to act quickly, as deals on popular electronics like this can sell out or change. The LG C5 OLED TV’s combination of cutting-edge technology and a significant discount makes it a standout choice this season.