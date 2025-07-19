Sports
Oleksandr Usyk to Defend Title Against Daniel Dubois at Wembley
London, England – Oleksandr Usyk will defend his heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 19. The bout is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live via DAZN Pay-Per-View.
This highly anticipated rematch follows their first fight in August 2023, where Usyk won by knockout in the ninth round. The match was marked by controversy when Dubois knocked Usyk down in the fifth round; however, the referee ruled it a low blow, allowing Usyk time to recover.
Both fighters boast undefeated records since their last encounter, setting the stage for an exciting heavyweight clash. “I respect this young guy,” Usyk said regarding Dubois, who is nine years his junior. “But I am too. I’m not old.”
The atmosphere at Wembley is electric, with rain clearing just in time for the event. The crowd eagerly awaits the main event, having just witnessed an undercard fight where Lawrence Okolie faced Kevin Lerena.
In the undercard, Solomon Dacres secured a unanimous decision against Vladyslav Sirenko, dashing expectations after having suffered a previous loss. Dacres dominated the fight, causing Sirenko significant trouble throughout.
Both Usyk and Dubois will enter the ring with the weight of their prior fight and the four major titles on the line. This rematch gives Dubois a chance to validate his claims about the low blow ruling while Usyk seeks to solidify his status as the undisputed champion once more.
A high-stakes atmosphere surrounds the event as fans anticipate the outcome of this monumental fight.
