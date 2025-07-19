Oleksandr Usyk Triumphs Over Daniel Dubois in Heavyweight Rematch

London, United Kingdom — Oleksandr Usyk defended his heavyweight title by knocking out Daniel Dubois with 1:52 left in the fifth round of their highly anticipated rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2025. Usyk’s performance showcased his boxing prowess as he dominated much of the fight, ultimately delivering two decisive knockdowns that sealed his victory.

In front of a passionate crowd, Usyk landed a flurry of heavy punches in the fifth round, sending Dubois to the canvas twice. The London local managed to get back up after the first knockdown but failed to rise after the second, prompting the referee to end the match. This victory not only allows Usyk, 38, to retain his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight belts but also enhances his legacy as he seeks to become a two-time undisputed champion.

Despite fighting in Dubois’ hometown, the crowd was largely in favor of Usyk, who dedicated his win to the fans at Wembley and his supporters worldwide. “Bro, I’m sorry, it’s sports. My people wanted this winner,” Usyk said when addressing Dubois afterward, showcasing his sportsmanship amidst the fierce competition.

Usyk entered the match after a whirlwind year, having lost one of his titles last year but still standing tall as a champion. Dubois, who hoped for revenge after their controversial first fight in 2023, struggled to find his rhythm during the match, as Usyk consistently outwitted him with his technique and precision.

Notably, Usyk displayed calm poise, a stark contrast to the often reckless aggression shown by Dubois. Dubois had moments of success in the early rounds where he appeared to threaten Usyk but ultimately could not maintain that pressure.

This victory further cements Usyk’s position at the top of the heavyweight division, as he now looks to spend time with his family before considering his future opponents. However, he teased that some names are on his radar for potential matchups, suggesting he is not ready to step away from the ring just yet.