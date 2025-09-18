Olimpia Faces Olancho FC Again as League Continues

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Olimpia seeks to reclaim the top spot in the league when they host Olancho FC on Wednesday at the Chelato Uclés Stadium. The Leones, who did not play in the last round, secured a vital victory against Génesis in their previous match, winning 3-2 thanks to a controversial last-minute goal from Jorge Benguché.

Olancho FC, on the other hand, recently triumphed in a tough match against Platense, coming back to win 2-1 in the season debut of their new hybrid pitch at the Juan Ramón Brevé Vargas Stadium. Historically, Olimpia holds a strong advantage over Olancho FC, going seven matches without a loss, with five wins and two draws.

The referee for the Wednesday match will be Said Martínez, assisted by Walter López and Christian Ramírez, with Yony Sánchez as the fourth official.

In other league action, Platense FC is set to face Motagua in a crucial matchup at the Morazán Stadium. Platense has struggled at home, going seven matches without a win against the Ciclón Azul. In their last game, Platense fell 2-1 to Olancho FC, while Motagua ended a winning streak, drawing 3-3 against Lobos UPNFM.

This upcoming encounter will mark the 110th meeting between Platense and Motagua. Historical statistics indicate that Platense has emerged victorious 30 times while losing 28 times, with 51 matches ending in a draw. The last 13 encounters have been unfavorable for Platense, who have managed just one win while losing 11 and drawing one.

Platense is keen to break their 25-year winless streak against Motagua. Meanwhile, Motagua is looking to gain momentum as they prepare for the upcoming quarter-finals of the Copa Centroamericana next week in Alajuela.

The match will be officiated by José Valladares, supported by José Espinoza, Lourdes Noriega, and fourth official Darwin Gómez.

Finally, Marathón plans to maintain their lead as they visit Pumas UPNFM on Thursday in Choluteca. Marathón recently secured a draw and a win against Lobos and looks to continue their positive run. Their last match saw the Lobos slip up with a late equalizer against Motagua.

In the coaching matchup, Marathón’s Pablo Lavallén will face Salomón Nazar of Pumas UPNFM for the third time. Nazar has successfully led his previous team to two victories against Lavallén.

This match is critical for Marathón’s push for the top of the league, especially with tough competition from Olimpia.

Selvin Brown will officiate the match, with Jafeth Godoy and Manuel Aguilar as assistants, and Melvin Daniel Matamoros acting as the fourth official.