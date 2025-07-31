Sports
CD Olimpia Faces Real Estelí in Central American Cup Opener
Tegucigalpa, Honduras – CD Olimpia will host Real Estelí in Group D of the Central American Cup on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés. This match marks Olimpia’s third consecutive appearance in the tournament, as they aim to advance beyond the group stage for the first time after finishing third in previous editions.
The club, which won the 2025 Clausura championship, looks to maintain its positive start to the season with two victories in their first two games. In their last outing, they defeated Lobos UPNFM 2-0, with goals from Yustin Arboleda and Alberth Elis.
Meanwhile, Real Estelí, the Nicaraguan champion, is determined to secure the title after finishing as the runner-up in the last two editions. The team has an impressive record of 8 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses in the Central American Cup and qualified for this year’s edition as the 2025 Clausura champion. Byron Bonilla is the club’s all-time leading scorer in this competition, also with four goals.
Estelí enters the tournament undefeated, holding a record of 2 wins and 1 draw. In their most recent match, they triumphed over ART Municipal Jalapa 4-2, with standout performances including a double from Bancy Hernández.
Historically, the teams have faced off twice in past editions of the Central American Cup. Their last encounter was on August 8, 2023, during the group stage, where Estelí won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Harold Medina. In total, this match will be the fourth official meeting between the clubs in Concacaf competitions.
Olimpia intends to start this new tournament on a high note, seeking redemption after their previous defeat against Estelí. Coach Eduardo Espinel will lead the team against the same rival that eliminated them from the previous tournament.
The kick-off for the match is set for 8:00 p.m. local time, and it will be broadcast live on ESPN and available for streaming on Disney+. Fans can follow minute-by-minute updates on Deportes TVC.
