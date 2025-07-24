Óliver Torres Highlights Growth of Liga MX Amid International Signings

MONTERREY, Mexico — Óliver Torres, a Spanish midfielder for Monterrey, praised the growth of Liga MX following the arrival of elite players like Sergio Canales and Keylor Navas. Speaking at a press conference, Torres emphasized that the quality of Mexican football is increasingly attractive to top talent.

Torres credited Canales for helping to spark interest in the league. “What Sergio did was significant. Then I came, and now we have Ángel Correa in Tigres and Keylor in Pumas,” Torres said. “The league is growing, and we all play a role in that growth—players, fans, and media alike.”

The midfielder also sent a message to Mexican players aspiring for European careers. “They should recognize the quality of the players and teams here. We have a good product, and we need to sell it that way,” he said.

Recently, Navas joined Monterrey as a reinforcement after arriving in Mexico City earlier this week. Torres noted that his time in Mexico has been rewarding and urged local players to appreciate their opportunities. “For me, being here is a privilege, and I work every day to deserve it,” he added.

He also discussed teammate Nelson Deossa, who is drawing interest from European clubs following his performance at the Club World Cup. “I spoke with Nelson. He is focused on helping us and wants to return as soon as possible,” Torres said. “He is an incredible player and an exemplary teammate.”

Torres concluded by wishing Deossa the best in whatever path he chooses, whether it be with Monterrey or elsewhere. “If he remains with us, I would love it. But if he moves on, I will support him,” he said.