Olivia Collins Becomes First Contestant Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos

Ciudad de México — Olivia Collins, a well-known actress, was the first contestant eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos on August 3, 2025. The reality show, which captivates millions, saw more than 14.1 million viewers tune in for the first eviction gala, where the audience cast over 7.1 million votes.

Collins, 67, expressed surprise at the vast audience participating in the competition. “My challenge was not the four million pesos, but to grow as a person and overcome my fears,” she said. The actress reflected on her experience, thankful for being part of a phenomenon that connected her with millions.

Throughout her time in the house, Collins tackled personal challenges, including sharing a bathroom with 14 others and coping with constant stress. “I have overcome many things, including my shyness,” she stated. “I had fun, made jokes, and experienced the vulnerability of being a normal human.”

After her nomination, which she felt was inevitable due to her strong personality, Collins said it was a “blow to the ego.” She surprised her family by returning home, where her daughters performed a cleansing ritual to help her shake off negativity. “It was amazing,” she added.

The elimination gala was tense and emotional for both contestants and viewers, as many expected Adrián Di Monte to be the first one out. When host Galilea Montijo announced Collins’s elimination, she conveyed the message: “You are the one leaving La Casa de los Famosos México.”

Collins took the moment in stride. “I am grateful for my time in the house. I faced my fears and had a whirlwind of emotions,” she reflected.

In a video call reunion with the remaining contestants, she sent her best wishes to them, acknowledging the talent they all possess. “You taught me a lot, and I will carry this experience with me,” she remarked.

Despite her early exit, Collins expressed confidence in the remaining contestants, mentioning Dalílah, Facundo, Abelito, El Guana, and Shiky as potential winners.