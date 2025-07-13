Entertainment
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Child Together
Los Angeles, CA — Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. The couple announced the news on Sunday, July 13, sharing a touching photo of their newborn’s hand on social media.
Culpo, 33, expressed her joy in an Instagram Story, writing, “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other.” McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, was pictured gently watching over the baby in her hospital isolette.
The couple’s happy moment comes after a whirlwind journey that began with their blind date in June 2019. They kept their relationship private initially, only going public on Valentine’s Day 2020. McCaffrey proposed in April 2023, and they married in a ceremony in Rhode Island in June 2024.
In her delivery, Culpo underwent a C-section and candidly mentioned it was both “the scariest and most rewarding” experience of her life. She had previously opened up about her struggles with fertility due to endometriosis and had expressed pressure to start a family sooner rather than later.
Her sisters have been supportive, and there was playful banter when Culpo announced her pregnancy. Culpo’s sister, Sophia, joked about how the model attempted to hide her baby bump. The couple continued to share their journey leading up to the birth, including details from their maternity shoot.
After the announcement, Culpo spoke about her experience of becoming a new mom, emphasizing the importance of self-care and connection with McCaffrey amidst their busy lives.
This marks a new chapter for Culpo and McCaffrey, who are excited about their future as parents and the experiences that lie ahead.
