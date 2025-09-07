Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers

LOS ANGELES, CA — Olivia Culpo shared a sweet moment with her newborn daughter, Colette, in a recent Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, welcomed their first child on July 13. Since then, the family has shared glimpses of their life together.

On July 17, just days after Colette’s birth, Culpo posted a photo where she and her daughter wore matching outfits. “Mommy-daughter matching,” the 33-year-old captioned the picture. In the image, Culpo poses in the mirror while holding Colette, who is sporting a similar outfit. “Diapers and all,” she added.

Colette is also bonding with her extended family. In a recent post, Culpo’s sister, Sophia, shared a picture of herself cradling Colette on a scenic walking path at sunset. Sophia, wearing a striped sweater and blue jeans, described her summer as “a nutshell” while sharing various moments with friends and family.

Christian McCaffrey, who is preparing for the 2025 NFL season, opened up about his new role as a father. The 29-year-old remarked on the challenges of balancing practice and parenting. “I feel guilty at times,” he said during an interview with NFL Network. He acknowledged that Olivia carries much of the parenting responsibilities while he is busy with football.

Despite the challenges, McCaffrey described fatherhood as “incredible.” He said, “Getting over practice, whether you’ve had a good day or bad day, and just being able to go there and see your daughter, it’s very special.”

More sweet moments from Olivia, Christian, and baby Colette continue to emerge as they embrace their new family dynamic.