Olivia Culpo Shares Emotional Moments from Daughter’s Birth

Santa Clara, California — Olivia Culpo shared heartfelt memories of her daughter Colette‘s birth, which took place in July 2025. The model and actress reflected on her new role as a mom in an Instagram post on December 31, 2025.

“2025: the year I became a mom 💔,” Culpo, 33, wrote, expressing the profound changes she experienced. She stated, “This year my heart expanded in ways I never imagined and everything shifted.” She added, “I’m so grateful.”

Culpo encouraged her followers, saying, “If you’re ending this year happy, hurting, exhausted, hopeful, or still finding your way… I’m sending you love and the biggest hug.”

The couple announced Colette’s birth with black-and-white photos shortly after her arrival. Culpo described childbirth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” and recalled feeling at peace when her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, entered the room.

Since becoming a mother, Culpo has openly discussed the challenges she faces in balancing her career and motherhood. In a November 2025 podcast, she admitted her initial fears about how having a daughter might affect her professional life. “There’s totally a shift,” she said. “You have somebody that’s physically dependent on you. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it’s scary.”

However, she also highlighted the support from McCaffrey, stating, “I’m so grateful that I have my husband. It’s been fun and every day is so different.” She emphasized the importance of being present as time passes quickly.

As she embraces motherhood, Culpo is hopeful for her daughter’s future. “I hope that she’s an athlete,” she said. “Christian has such an intense line of athletes in his bloodline that I’m hopeful that she’s athletic.”

The joy of welcoming Colette continues to resonate as Culpo shares her journey with her followers.