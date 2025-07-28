Olivia Dunne Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Stunning Instagram Post

Los Angeles, California — Social media star Olivia Dunne celebrated her 22nd birthday with a vibrant Instagram post featuring a playful photo shoot. On July 27, 2025, Dunne shared images from her pastel-colored bedroom, showcasing her gym-toned figure in a plunging lacy onesie mixed with pajama vibes.

The LSU gymnast, who has garnered a massive following on social media platforms, sent out an energetic vibe with a bottle of champagne and a frosted birthday cake, earning over 500,000 likes. “Woke up a lil older #22,” she captioned her post.

In the series of photos, Dunne posed near her unmade bed adorned with red and pink balloons. She held a cake adorned with unlit candles and donned a sparkly silver tiara. Although the majority of comments on her post were positive, some users included less favorable remarks.

Dunne has not only made waves in gymnastics, winning accolades like All-American honors and contributing to LSU’s success in the 2024 NCAA National Championship, but she has also become a sensation online. She has utilized her platform efficiently, becoming one of the highest-paid female college athletes through endorsement deals and her vibrant personality.

Since joining Vuori Clothing as a brand ambassador in 2021, Dunne has continued to create buzz with her posts, some of which showcase her playful side with horses and other fun themes. Meanwhile, she recently made headlines as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, celebrating her achievements despite mixed reactions from fans.

“Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true,” she expressed on social media, revealing the happiness of her recent career milestones.

As Olivia Dunne continues to thrive both in gymnastics and on social media, her fans eagerly anticipate her next steps within and beyond the sports world.