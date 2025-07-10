Olivia Munn Reveals Mother’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Risk Assessment Test

Los Angeles, CA — Actress Olivia Munn has shared a personal update regarding her mother’s battle with breast cancer. In an Instagram post on July 9, 2025, Munn revealed that her mother, Kim Schmid, was diagnosed with Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer, a diagnosis prompted by a breast cancer risk assessment test that Munn had previously taken.

Munn, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, emphasized the test’s significance in both her and her mother’s lives. The test, known as the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment, estimates a woman’s chances of developing breast cancer. Munn shared that her mother scored 26.2%, classifying her as high risk. Despite a clear mammogram, Munn insisted that her mother undergo an MRI, leading to the cancer discovery.

“Going through cancer is really hard, but there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking,” Munn wrote. She explained that her mother has completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy and will continue with monthly Herceptin transfusions until fall.

The actress highlighted the importance of early detection and urged women to take the risk assessment test. “The test saved my life and now my mom’s,” she stated, adding, “I want to tell every woman over 30 to take this test.”

Munn also praised her mother’s resilience during treatment, mentioning how her mom attempted household chores just days after her double mastectomy. “She handled this with bravery and humor while still trying to drive us crazy,” Munn said.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, Munn’s physician, supports the need for the test, recommending it for all women starting at age 30 and suggesting recalculations under specific health changes. Munn expressed hope that sharing their story would inspire others to seek life-saving screenings.