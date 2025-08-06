Olivia Rodrigo Concludes Tour by Giving Away Her Rings

Montreal, Canada – Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up her GUTS World Tour with an unforgettable performance at the Osheaga festival on August 3. The 22-year-old singer surprised her fans by giving away her signature silver rings after the show.

In a TikTok video, Rodrigo documented the moment, captioning it, “rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on guts tour!!! until next time I love y’all 💍🎤🎉.” The rings, which spell out “guts,” are featured on the cover of her 2023 album of the same name.

Fans showed their excitement in the comments, with one user writing, “the concept of receiving THE olivia rodrigo rings is truly insane.” Another comment read, “imagine getting a ring from olivia rodrigo 😫.” A third user added, “This was such a special way to conclude the GUTS era 😩 you are so amazing.”

Rodrigo has shared candid moments from her tour. At PEOPLE‘s Spring into Action Gala in April, she admitted her greatest fear is “going to pee my pants on stage.” After performing, she follows a specific ritual: removing her makeup and drinking a lot of water.

“I’m always scared to drink water before I go on stage,” Rodrigo noted. She also reflected on her opening night performance in February 2024, expressing doubts about her preparation. “I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’” she said.

Touring guitarist Daisy Spencer shared on The StageLeft Podcast that Rodrigo made therapy accessible for her band and crew during the GUTS World Tour. “Olivia and our tour manager made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel,” Spencer explained, emphasizing the positive impact this had on her and other crew members.

This initiative has highlighted the significance of mental health support in the music industry, providing crucial resources to those on the road.