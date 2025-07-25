Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza

LOS ANGELES, July 24: Pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams have taken to social media to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where ongoing conflict has left children suffering from widespread hunger and a severe lack of basic necessities.

On Tuesday, July 22, both artists shared the same Instagram Story originally posted by children’s content creator Ms. Rachel, who has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian relief efforts. The post featured a photo of a visibly malnourished toddler and a caption expressing outrage over the conditions in Gaza, where food and medical supplies remain inaccessible for many.

“I never thought I’d see babies deliberately starved to death while stockpiles of formula sit untouched, miles away,” the message read. “I never thought people I respected who have always stood up for children would see them, too, and remain SILENT.” Rodrigo and Abrams also liked the same post on Ms. Rachel’s Instagram feed, signaling their support for the message.

The conflict in Gaza intensified following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched military operations that have since caused large-scale devastation in Gaza. According to Reuters, approximately 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the escalation began.

Rodrigo and Abrams are among several artists who have publicly expressed concern over the humanitarian toll. Abrams was among the signatories of the 2023 Artists4Ceasefire letter, which included names such as Drake, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa. In recent weeks, other artists including Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish have also spoken out, with Eilish condemning what she described as Israel’s “horrifying” plans to relocate Palestinians within Gaza.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo posted a heartfelt message addressing the crisis: “There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel witnessing the devastation that is being inflicted upon innocent people in Palestine,” she wrote. “Mothers, fathers and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid.”

Rodrigo and Abrams’ advocacy underscores growing calls among public figures for greater attention to the ongoing crisis and the urgent need for humanitarian relief.