Olivia Rodrigo Sparks Engagement Rumors with Stunning Diamond Ring

LOS ANGELES, CA — Olivia Rodrigo is fueling engagement rumors after she was spotted with a dazzling diamond ring during a lunch date with boyfriend Louis Partridge in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer wore a striking rectangle-shaped diamond on her engagement finger, raising speculations about a possible proposal.

Rodrigo and Partridge were seen walking hand-in-hand, enjoying a sunny day, but it was the large diamond ring that drew immediate attention from fans. This sighting follows their affectionate display at Wimbledon just weeks earlier, where the couple was photographed kissing in the VIP box.

Though neither Rodrigo nor Partridge has officially commented on the engagement rumors, jewelry expert Anya Walsh evaluated the ring’s appearance for the Daily Mail, estimating it to be between 3.5 and 4 carats. She suggested that a similar ring could cost between $55,000 and $70,000, depending on various factors.

Interestingly, fans pointed out that the ring is not new to Rodrigo. The singer has been seen wearing it for several years, with emotional significance attached to it. In a past GQ interview, she revealed that the ring was a gift from her makeup artist after filming was completed for ‘High School Musical.’

Despite the buzz, sources close to the couple indicate that they are not actively contemplating marriage just yet. However, they have been romantically linked since October 2023, when they were first spotted together in London. By December, the public saw them confirming their relationship with another kiss, this time in New York City.

Rodrigo’s relationship with Partridge has also found its way into her music. In her 2023 song ‘So American,’ she sings, “Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up.” While on stage at Glastonbury, she playfully referenced her British boyfriend.

In an interview with Elle, Partridge humorously described himself as the “golden retriever” boyfriend, noting the challenges of dating someone as prominent as Rodrigo. “She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her,” he admitted. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye.”