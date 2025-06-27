Olivier Giroud Set for Return to Lille After MLS Stint

Lille, France – Olivier Giroud, the 38-year-old French striker and 2018 World Cup champion, is poised to return to Lille after finalizing his departure from Los Angeles FC. The long-anticipated move comes as Giroud resolves his contract with LAFC, where he had six months remaining.

The agreement includes Giroud playing one last match for LAFC against the Vancouver Whitecaps before officially joining LOSC. This farewell match is scheduled for Sunday night into Monday morning, local time.

Giroud’s journey in Major League Soccer has been mixed. Despite achieving personal success, he only netted five goals in 37 matches during his time in the U.S. He will be joining Lille, welcoming their second World Cup champion in two years, following Samuel Umtiti‘s recent departure.

Negotiations between Giroud and Lille have progressed positively, with both parties expected to finalize contractual terms soon. The details of his contract duration have not been disclosed, but a signing is anticipated next week.

Fans are expressing optimism for Giroud’s return, viewing it as beneficial for both the player and the club. Giroud is praised for prioritizing a sporting challenge over financial gains, as he aims to leverage his experience to benefit the Lille squad.

The transfer marks Giroud’s first return to Ligue 1 since his departure from Montpellier in 2012, where he significantly contributed to the club’s surprise title victory. Having enjoyed successful stints with Arsenal and Chelsea, Giroud is recognized as the top scorer for the French national team.

Olivier Létang, the president of Lille, highlighted Giroud’s high level of play and values, suggesting that he fits perfectly into what Lille is looking for. “He has everything we seek in terms of gameplay and human values,” Létang stated.