Ollie Palmer Joins Swindon Town After Leaving Wrexham

SWINDON, England — Ollie Palmer has signed with Swindon Town on a two-year deal after departing Wrexham AFC. The 33-year-old striker is making the move following a successful run at Wrexham, where he scored 44 goals in 150 appearances.

Palmer played a crucial role in Wrexham’s rise, helping the team achieve three consecutive promotions from the National League to the Championship. His transfer marks a significant addition to Swindon Town, especially after fellow striker Harry Smith was ruled out for the season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new opportunity, Palmer said, “I’m really excited to sign for a club of Swindon’s stature. The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion.”

Swindon manager Ian Holloway acknowledged Palmer’s talents, stating, “When you talk about his style, he scores goals, he is tall, but he has a lot more than that, like Harry had. This is a statement of intent for us.”

Before joining Wrexham in January 2022, Palmer had stints with several clubs including Crawley, Leyton Orient, and AFC Wimbledon. Over his career, he has played more than 500 matches in English football.

Regarding his departure from Wrexham, the club released a statement thanking Palmer for his contributions and wishing him well. Palmer’s last game for Wrexham was in the Carabao Cup, where he scored twice to help the team win a dramatic penalty shootout against Hull City.

Palmer’s move to Swindon is seen as a critical step for both the player and the club as they push towards promotion in the ongoing season.