Ollie Watkins Managing Knee Pain, Aston Villa Manager Says

BIRMINGHAM, England – Ollie Watkins has been dealing with persistent knee pain for more than a year, but Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed that the striker will not need surgery.

Watkins, who has scored only one goal in 19 matches this season across all competitions, was benched for the first time in the Premier League against Wolves last Sunday, with Donyell Malen taking his place.

Unable to find his usual form, Watkins was also left out of the England squad for the November international match. Coach Thomas Tuchel indicated that Watkins has been “playing in discomfort.”

Emery spoke about Watkins on Tuesday, acknowledging that the player has been struggling with both confidence and an ongoing knee issue. “He’s keeping a small pain in his knee since last year,” Emery said. “He’s not feeling 100 percent – we are trying to manage it with him.”

Emery highlighted the need to balance Watkins’ health while ensuring he contributes to the team. “We are trying to get him completely without pain,” added Emery. “For example, yesterday he did not train, only with the physios, but he will be available for tomorrow.”

The manager reassured fans that no surgery is planned and emphasized the importance of rest for Watkins’ recovery. “He needs rest to get back to full fitness,” Emery said.

Despite his struggles, Emery expressed confidence in Watkins’ ability to return to form. “Ollie has my complete confidence,” Emery stated. “He is always doing his task. The goals are coming.”

Aston Villa will face Brighton on Wednesday, riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions.