Sports
Ollie Watkins Managing Knee Pain, Aston Villa Manager Says
BIRMINGHAM, England – Ollie Watkins has been dealing with persistent knee pain for more than a year, but Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confirmed that the striker will not need surgery.
Watkins, who has scored only one goal in 19 matches this season across all competitions, was benched for the first time in the Premier League against Wolves last Sunday, with Donyell Malen taking his place.
Unable to find his usual form, Watkins was also left out of the England squad for the November international match. Coach Thomas Tuchel indicated that Watkins has been “playing in discomfort.”
Emery spoke about Watkins on Tuesday, acknowledging that the player has been struggling with both confidence and an ongoing knee issue. “He’s keeping a small pain in his knee since last year,” Emery said. “He’s not feeling 100 percent – we are trying to manage it with him.”
Emery highlighted the need to balance Watkins’ health while ensuring he contributes to the team. “We are trying to get him completely without pain,” added Emery. “For example, yesterday he did not train, only with the physios, but he will be available for tomorrow.”
The manager reassured fans that no surgery is planned and emphasized the importance of rest for Watkins’ recovery. “He needs rest to get back to full fitness,” Emery said.
Despite his struggles, Emery expressed confidence in Watkins’ ability to return to form. “Ollie has my complete confidence,” Emery stated. “He is always doing his task. The goals are coming.”
Aston Villa will face Brighton on Wednesday, riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions.
Recent Posts
- Northern Lights Expected Across 15 States Tonight Amid Solar Activity
- Bucks Pursue Trade Options Amid Struggling Season
- Capitals Prepare for Busy California Series
- Magic Fall to Spurs in Narrow 114-112 Loss
- Alexis Vega Out for Semifinals Due to Injury
- Florida Gators Face Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball Clash
- Auburn Hosts NC State in Must-Win ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Heartfelt Message About Healing Journey
- Scott Bessent Critiques NY Times at Dealbook Summit Over Coverage
- Jay Huff Shines as Pacers Adjust After Myles Turner Departure
- Putin’s Visit to India Highlights Complex Diplomatic Balancing Act
- Tim Allen to Perform at Fresno’s Warnors Center in 2026
- Mount Carmel Aims for Fourth Straight Title Against Oswego
- Springboro’s Libby Jones Triumphs on Jeopardy! with $70,802 Win
- LSU Tigers Face Boston College Eagles in ACC/SEC Challenge Clash
- Brother Rice Secures First Football Championship Since 1981
- Hornets Struggle Continues with Disappointing Loss to Nets
- Gopher Basketball Weekly Show Begins December 2 At Buffalo Wild Wings
- ISU’s Dominick Nelson Out for Upcoming Game Against Alcorn State
- Millie Bobby Brown Changes Name After Marrying Jake Bongiovi