Sports
Olsen and Brady Discuss New Roles at Fox After Broadcasting Changes
Los Angeles, CA – Greg Olsen has publicly stated that he holds no resentment toward Tom Brady, despite Brady taking over as Fox‘s lead color commentator last season. Olsen, who previously held the position, expressed disappointment but emphasized their current teamwork at Fox.
In a recent episode of his Youth Inc. podcast, Brady joined Olsen to discuss their evolving relationship. During the conversation, Brady revealed that he had watched several of Olsen’s previous broadcasts to improve his own commentary skills. “When I look [at] broadcasting, I was very much a rookie this past year,” Brady said. “But I looked up to a lot of people that I thought, ‘Man! He does a great job.’ And you’re, obviously, one of the greats already at such a young age … I watched so much Greg Olsen broadcasting tape, you know, and I’ve just said, ‘Okay what’s he do that I really like? That maybe I can apply to what I’m doing in my prep…’”
Olsen is proving to be a rising star in the broadcasting world. While some might view the transition as a setback, he is determined to return to a No. 1 booth in the near future. He remains optimistic about his career prospects at Fox and beyond.
The passion for their respective roles is evident as both former NFL players transition into their new careers off the field. As they navigate their paths in sports commentary, it will be interesting to see how their collaboration at Fox unfolds.
