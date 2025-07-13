Olympic Hall of Famers Brighten Day for Hospital Patients in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Famers Picabo Street, Tim Daggett, and David Kiley visited patients at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central this morning, July 11. Officials from UCHealth say that as part of the Olympic & Paralympic Museum Festival’s Greatness Gives Back events, the Hall of Famers spent the morning visiting multiple patients on several hospital units.

The three athletes are in the city for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow night, July 12, according to hospital officials. Many of the athletes they visited have connections to the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center located adjacent to the Memorial Hospital Central campus.

“It’s an honor to meet these incredible athletes and share some inspiration with them,” said one hospital staff member. The Hall of Famers brought smiles and encouragement to patients, many of whom are recovering from surgeries and injuries.

Street, Daggett, and Kiley, known for their remarkable achievements in winter sports and the Paralympics, expressed their gratitude to the healthcare workers for their dedication. They also shared stories of their journeys to success and the importance of perseverance.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital serves as a national medical center for athletes training in Colorado Springs, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a hub for sports excellence.

This morning’s visit is part of a broader commitment to community engagement by the Olympic and Paralympic community, which aims to support and uplift local individuals.