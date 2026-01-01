Sports
Olympic Preparations Weighed Down by Climate Challenges
MILANO CORTINA, Italy — With the Winter Olympics set to begin on February 6, concerns about snowmaking have emerged amidst warmer temperatures. Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), stated that high temperatures are obstructing snow production, which can only happen at night.
Currently, some parts of the downhill course lack snow completely, while other venues are experiencing significant delays in snowmaking. Eliasch emphasized that rising costs and climate change are placing added pressure on the Winter Games, stating that limiting the Games to a rotating lineup of host cities could help manage infrastructure expenses.
Further complicating matters, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the relocation of the 2026 Freestyle World Cup scheduled at Deer Valley Resort in January, moving it to venues in New York and New Hampshire due to record-breaking warm weather in Utah.
The challenges in Milano Cortina reflect broader issues faced by various winter sports venues. As athletes prepare, officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and adapting as needed.
With just over a month until the games commence, concerns continue to mount. The International Olympic Committee has not yet announced any contingency plans, but many are hoping for a return to more traditional winter weather. “We have to adapt and continue to strive for solutions,” Eliasch added.
